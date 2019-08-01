Dog days: Keeping pets safe in hot weather

Veterinarian Dr. Katy Nelson said that pet owners should never leave their pets in the car on hot days. "Not even for a second. Not even for a minute," she said.

As the D.C. area continues to experience the dog days of summer, it’s a good reminder to watch out for pets on days with high temperatures and humidity.

Veterinarian Dr. Katy Nelson said that pet owners should never leave their pets in the car on hot days. “Not even for a second. Not even for a minute,” she said.

And not even with the car running and the air conditioning on. Nelson told WTOP that there are a lot of factors that could go wrong with a pet in the car. “What if your car overheats? What if your pet nudges the gear? … It’s safer to leave them home,” she said.

In general, if it’s too hot, it may be best to limit your pet’s activities to indoor ones, such as doggy day care.

Dogs pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which take the heat out of their bodies. If the humidity is too high, then they are unable to cool themselves off, and their temperature will skyrocket, Nelson said.

It is not just their breathing you should watch out for, it is also their furry feet when they are out for a walk. Check the pavement, Nelson said. “Put your hand down, and if you can leave it there comfortably for 10 seconds, then it should be OK.”

Although dogs have thicker skin on their paws than people do on their hands, it doesn’t mean that dogs can’t get severe burns on their feet, Nelson said.

“Consider walking on the grass, or an alternate route or trail. Or walk through the water,” she said.

If you do take your pet out, consider going very early in the morning even before the sun comes up or late in the evening after the sun has come down. “It’s a little bit cooler” then, Nelson said.

The great outdoors also poses some dangers to pets. Nelson said dogs, and cats, are “targets” for some nasty bugs that carry diseases, such as Lyme disease and tape worm. She said it’s important to talk to a vet about flea, tick and heart worm prevention.

Lastly, know what signs of heat stroke to watch out for. “It’s more difficult to watch for heat stroke in dogs,” Nelson said. But if your dog has increased heart rate, is panting more heavily, has pale or bluish gums, then it needs to be taken out of the heat and cooled down.

“Call your vet,” Nelson said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.