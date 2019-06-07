202
Puppies saved from Korean meat farm ready for adoption

By Abigail Constantino June 7, 2019 9:55 pm 06/07/2019 09:55pm
Anyone interested in providing these dogs with a forever home should visit the Humane Rescue Alliance's website, which is updated in real-time to see which animal is available.

Twelve puppies rescued from a meat farm in South Korea will soon be looking for a new home in the D.C. area.

The puppies were rescued by Humane Society International, and they lived in a foster home until they were old enough to be adopted.

They are all between 5 and 6 months old, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“These puppies started their lives in some of the worst conditions imaginable,” Sam Miller, Humane Rescue Alliance spokesman, said in a statement. “We’re honored to help them begin the rest of their lives by finding them loving, new families here in D.C.”

