202
Home » Animals & Pets » 'Purrfect rescue': 4 tiny…

‘Purrfect rescue’: 4 tiny kittens saved from WSSC truck

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 22, 2019 8:20 am 05/22/2019 08:20am
13 Shares

There was paws for concern Tuesday when a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission crew heard “tiny cries” coming from one of their utility trucks in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Four kittens had been born inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Station 809 hit the scene and saved the little kitties.

WSSC tweeted that the “purrfect rescue” went just fine and that Alley Cat Rescue is now caring for the kittens, who made it out with all nine lives intact.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets kittens Living News Local News Maryland News prince george's county fire and rescue Prince George's County, MD News Will Vitka wssc
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays May 26-June 1
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Best beach towns to retire in US
Today in History: May 26
2019 local deaths of note
Best Memorial Day sales for 2019
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes Beach Restaurants
Cool cars around $20K
From historic JFK terminal to luxury hotel
Celebrity deaths
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes