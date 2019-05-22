‘Purrfect rescue’: 4 tiny kittens saved from WSSC truck

There was paws for concern Tuesday when a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission crew heard tiny cries coming from one of its utility trucks. Four newborn kittens had to be rescued. See photos.

Prince George’s County Fire & EMS rescued four tiny kittens from a WSSC utility truck Tuesday. (Courtesy WSSC)

There was paws for concern Tuesday when a Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission crew heard “tiny cries” coming from one of their utility trucks in Bladensburg, Maryland.

Four kittens had been born inside the vehicle.

Thankfully, Prince George’s County Fire & EMS Station 809 hit the scene and saved the little kitties.

WSSC tweeted that the “purrfect rescue” went just fine and that Alley Cat Rescue is now caring for the kittens, who made it out with all nine lives intact.

