202
Home » Animals & Pets » Zookeeper hospitalized after tiger…

Zookeeper hospitalized after tiger attack at Topeka Zoo

By The Associated Press April 20, 2019 12:39 pm 04/20/2019 12:39pm
Share

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — City officials say a tiger mauled a zookeeper at the Topeka Zoo in northeastern Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, when a Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv attacked the worker in a secured, indoor space.

Topeka Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the zookeeper was awake and alert when she was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Wiley said he did not know the extent of her injuries. The zookeeper’s name has not been released.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says the zoo was open at the time of the attack and was witnessed by some people.

The zoo reopened about 45 minutes after the attack.

Sanjiv came to the Topeka Zoo in August 2017 from a zoo in Akron, Ohio.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!