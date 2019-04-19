Geese trying to cross Capital Beltway hitch ride with Md. road crews

Why did the Canada geese cross the Capital Beltway? Maryland state highway crews couldn't say, but they did step in to help a pair of adult geese reunite with their four goslings. See photos.

Maryland state highway crews couldn’t say, but they did step in to help a pair of adult geese reunite with their four goslings when they were separated near the Route 50 interchange.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, road crews spotted four little goslings and two adult geese, said Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The feathered travelers were on the Outer Loop.

“The adult geese were able to clear the jersey wall there and make it to the Inner Loop safely,” Gischlar said. But that left the four little goslings stranded.

Maryland road crews stepped in to help a pair of adult geese reunite with their four goslings when they were separated near the Route 50 interchange. (Courtesy James Hurlock)

That’s when crews, who formed a sort of moving barrier around the geese as they traversed the Beltway, stepped in again, this time scooping up the goslings and getting them into a state vehicle for a short ride.

Crews then brought the four strays to an area near a pond where the parents were.

“It’s a happy story. Everybody made it across the highway,” Gischlar said.

It’s not uncommon for state highway crews to encounter animals along the roads, Gischlar added.

“Our people do look out for them,” Gischlar said. “We will try to help, we will try to call the local wildlife folks first, but time sometimes is of the essence,” especially along the Beltway.

Crews often come across turtles on state roads, and will help them get to safety, he said.

If you encounter a turtle, Gischlar said be sure to place it across the road in the same direction in which it was traveling, or it will simply reorient itself and try to cross again.

But first, he said, “Make sure you’re safe. Make sure you’re not putting yourself in any danger.”

Are you finding wildlife in need? Learn more from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

And here are some local places that can help:

