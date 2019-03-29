PHOTOS: Fairfax County senior patrol dog retires after 10 years

K-9 Kodiak, Fairfax County Police Department's most senior patrol dog is embarking on the next chapter of his life — retirement. See photos.

You have to be a very good boy to retire after working for only 10 years.

Luckily, Fairfax County Police Department’s most senior patrol dog K-9 Kodiak was an exceptionally good boy throughout his time working at the Northern Virginia police department.

After 10 years of service on the squad, K-9 Kodiak is embarking on the next chapter of his life — retirement.

Kodiak, a lover of all treats and playing ball, is a Belgian malinois/German shepherd cross breed.

Kodiak, who is considered part of the family, will live with his handler who is married with two children, a bloodhound a new patrol canine.

In a tweet, Fairfax County police said the four-legged co-worker had an impressive number of apprehensions that resulted in numerous charges.

Wishing him the best belly rubs and snacks that a well-deserved retirement can bring.

See photos of the good boy below.

K-9 Kodiak will spend his days taking some relaxing snoozes. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

The Fairfax County Police Department’s canine section has fifteen patrol/narcotic dogs and three bloodhounds. The department also four explosives ordnance detection dogs,a additional four EOD dogs, four narcotics Section dogs and one computer forensic dog.

