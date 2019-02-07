7 dogs found in DC home with no food or water for at least 4 days, investigators say

When officers executed a search warrant at the home in the Shepherd Park area of Northwest D.C., they found seven dogs that had been left alone, without food or water, for several days. See video.

WASHINGTON — Seven dogs were seized from a D.C. home on Monday after investigators said they had been locked inside alone for days.

“Our officers had received an anonymous tip that some dogs had been left unattended for multiple days (and) they hadn’t been provided food or water, or hadn’t been let out of the house, which spurred our agency, our humane law enforcement officers, to initiate an investigation,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

“We absolutely documented that nobody had entered that residence in at least four days.”

When officers executed a search warrant at the home in the Shepherd Park area of Northwest D.C., they found four Pomeranians and three mixed-breed terrier type dogs inside.

“There was an extraordinary amount of waste, animal waste — feces and urine — throughout the house,” Schindler said. “There was no food or water present. All of the bowls, food and water, were empty and dry. There was actually no running water inside of the residence.”

The dogs were seized and are getting medical care. Some are underweight, but are expected to be OK.

The animals still belong to the owner, but will remain in the Humane Rescue Alliance’s care while an investigation continues. No charges have been filed so far.

“We rely heavily on the community to report if something doesn’t look right,” said Schindler. “If animals seem like they’re being neglected or abused, it’s your call that could really save an animal’s life.”

To report suspected animal abuse or neglect in D.C., you can call the Human Rescue Alliance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 202-723-5730.

