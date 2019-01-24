202
Home » Animals & Pets » Spotted: Cheetah cub septuplets…

Spotted: Cheetah cub septuplets make 1st appearance in Richmond zoo video

By Jack Moore January 24, 2019 12:38 pm 01/24/2019 12:38pm
64 Shares

The cubs were born Nov. 3. All seven are doing well and have had several checkups and their first set of shots, the zoo said. The zoo announced the births in a Jan. 24 YouTube video that shows the furballs toddling around the zoo's cheetah enclosure.

WASHINGTON — A cheetah mother at the Richmond Metro Zoo has given birth to a whopping seven cubs, the zoo announced.

The cubs were born Nov. 30. All seven are doing well and have had several checkups and their first set of shots, the zoo said. The zoo announced the births in a Jan. 24 YouTube video that shows the furballs toddling around the zoo’s cheetah enclosure.

Cheetahs are the most endangered wild cats in the wild, having declined to only about 7,000 individual cheetahs, the zoo said.

“This is a very special birth to us, because not only is it a big boost to the captive population but a cheetah having seven cubs only happens 1 percent of the time,” zookeeper Whitlee Turner said in the YouTube video announcing the cubs’ birth.

The zoo said it has undertaken “massive efforts” since 2013 in cheetah conservation, partnering with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Zoological Association of America on preservation programs. In that time, 47 cubs in nine litters have been born at the zoo.

The mother cheetah, Vaila, previously gave birth to seven cubs in 2016, but two died shortly after birth. The father is Kalu, a first-time dad.

The cubs cannot yet be seen on exhibit, but the zoo said it would announce when they would be available. There’s also no word yet on names for the cubs yet.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets cheetah cubs Living News Local News richmond metro zoo Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Today in History: Jan. 28
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods