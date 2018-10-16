202
Another gazelle calf born at Smithsonian National Zoo

By Rob Woodfork October 16, 2018 9:57 pm 10/16/2018 09:57pm
A female dama gazelle calf was born in an off-exhibit enclosure on Oct. 9. (Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo)

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian National Zoo announced the birth of a female dama gazelle Tuesday, the second calf born at the zoo in as many months.

The female calf was born Oct. 9 to 9-year-old mother Fahima and 4-year-old father Edem in an off-exhibit enclosure. The Cheetah Conservation Station keepers continue to monitor the calf and say she’s nursing regularly and behaving normally.

The unnamed calf is bonding with her mother and expected to make her debut in mid-to-late November. The calf is the third born to Fahima, who gave birth to Asha last year and a yet-to-be-named male calf just last month.

The zoo says they will provide updates on the calf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The female dama gazelle calf was born Oct. 9 to 9-year-old mother Fahima and 4-year-old father Edem in an off-exhibit enclosure. (Courtesy Smithsonian National Zoo)

