Another gazelle calf born at Smithsonian National Zoo

The Smithsonian National Zoo announced the birth of a female dama gazelle Tuesday, the second calf born at the zoo in as many months.

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian National Zoo announced the birth of a female dama gazelle Tuesday, the second calf born at the zoo in as many months.

The female calf was born Oct. 9 to 9-year-old mother Fahima and 4-year-old father Edem in an off-exhibit enclosure. The Cheetah Conservation Station keepers continue to monitor the calf and say she’s nursing regularly and behaving normally.

The unnamed calf is bonding with her mother and expected to make her debut in mid-to-late November. The calf is the third born to Fahima, who gave birth to Asha last year and a yet-to-be-named male calf just last month.

The zoo says they will provide updates on the calf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.