Olympic track star Noah Lyles saluted at his Alexandria high school

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles received a hero's welcome Sunday afternoon at his high school alma mater in Alexandria, Virginia.

Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles received a hero’s welcome Sunday afternoon at his high school alma mater, the legendary Virginia school known for athletic greatness, Alexandria City High School.

Home of the Titans, the school was formerly known as TC Williams High School.

“We’re very happy to see him. We’re just very excited,” said Jadore Okoye, a student from Lake Ridge Middle School.

“We’re very excited for this moment,” added Brooklyn Gibson, another student from Lake Ridge Middle School. The girls joined other students, alumni, family, friends, neighbors and city officials in saluting Lyles.

The crowd lined a brief looping route in neighboring Chinquapin Park, where the City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums led a procession featuring the champion in an open convertible.

The high school band struck up a brassy number as Lyles smiled and waved to his admirers.

“I think his hard work makes him such a champion, because he proves to himself that he can do anything he puts his mind too,” said Jadore Okoye.

The homecoming also included a winter coat collection for Alexandrians in need organized by the Lyles Brothers Sports Foundation.

“It is truly an honor to recognize the great works of Noah Lyles and what his foundation has done for youth across this nation,” said Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Alexandria City Public Schools superintendent.

“So we’re honored today to celebrate him and to remind our students that he is truly a role model when he talks about his academic challenges as well as his mental health. I think we can all learn from that and take something away from that.”

City officials led the cheering inside the school’s gymnasium in a rally for the Olympic runner.

“Every one of you in this room remembers where they were on that day in August when this man became the fastest man in the world,” Mayor Justin Wilson said to the wild cheers of the crowd.

Sunday marked the first day of Lyles’ return to the City of Alexandria and the champion took a little sightseeing venture.

“I was kind of showing my girlfriend some of the places that I was living and I went through, during my childhood … it’s nice to view memory lane,” Lyles told reporters gathered on the high school track.

“When we were in high school, we’d go to Fairlington Pizza a lot … we’d finished practice, and then my coach would drive us over there, and it was cool,” Lyles said.

Lyles acknowledged that many students and student-athletes are inspired by his achievements.

“I just hope that as they look at me they realize that they can do whatever they set their mind to, that they don’t have to follow my path, but they can make their own path,” said Lyles.

