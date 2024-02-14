Hoax bomb threats, fire alarms will now come with a price tag in Alexandria

People in Alexandria, Virginia, who call in hoax active shooters and fake bomb threats will now be footed with the bill for the police response.

The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday that would seek reimbursement for the cost of responding to “swatting” incidents.

“The City has had 25 such incidents in the past 4 years,” the city council wrote on X when posting about the ordinance.

"The City has had 25 such incidents in the past 4 years," the city council wrote on X when posting about the ordinance.

Just last month, two schools in the city, Charles Barrett Elementary School and Cora Kelly School, with targeted by fake threats on the same day.

Around noon on Jan. 24, fake calls about someone going to Charles Barrett with guns came in. While SWAT teams and other first responders gathered around the school and searched, another threat came for Cora Kelley about a mile away.

The council passed the new ordinance during its Tuesday night meeting. The city will now be able to bill the person who is found guilty of those swatting calls.

City officials will determine a flat fee for the police, fire and EMS response to anyone guilty of calling in a hoax bomb threat or terror threat and those who purposefully pull a fire alarm.

The ordinance does not allow that fee to be above $2,500.

