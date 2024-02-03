3 workers hospitalized after being shocked by power lines at Alexandria construction site

Three men were taken to the hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, Monday after suffering electrical shocks when they came into contact with a power line at a construction site, authorities said.

Three men were taken to the hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, Monday after suffering electrical shocks when they came into contact with a power line at a construction site, authorities said.

Two of the men have life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened Monday at 6336 Stevenson Ave. at 11:08 a.m. The men are site workers, police said. A fourth worker was treated for injuries on-site and released.

An Alexandria firefighters labor organization described what happened as a “serious medical event” and the victims as “severely injured after coming in contact with a power line.”

Stevenson Avenue was temporarily closed and power to the site was shut off as authorities investigated. The street has since reopened and power has been restored, police said.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.