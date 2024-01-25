Alexandria police investigating after toddler dropped off on the street by unknown person

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say a man apparently dropped off a toddler on the street Wednesday night and then took off — and they still are investigating what happened and why.

As of Thursday, police said the young girl is in the custody of the City of Alexandria Child Protective Services and that her family, apparently having been located, is assisting with the investigation.

Police initially sought help from the public in identifying the little girl, saying an unknown man dropped her off in front of 8 South Van Dorn St. at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police they saw the man drop the child off. She was dressed in warm clothes and in apparent good health, police said.

“Nobody in the area reported knowing the child or who she may belong to,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Detectives have possible video of the vehicle that was used by the person who dropped off the toddler and are now working to identify the driver, police said.

