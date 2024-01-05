Alexandria City Public Schools mourns the death of its longest-serving teacher in history

The longest-serving teacher in the history of Alexandria City Public Schools, remembered by the school system as a "historic and legendary" educator, died Thursday.

Louis Kokonis started his career in 1959 at Francis C. Hammond Middle School before moving on to teach math at Alexandria City High School King Street, where he worked for more than 60 years.

In 2018, the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria established the Louis Kokonis Teaching Legend Scholarship to support low-income Alexandria students on their journey to postsecondary education. Kokonis’ family has asked the community to express their condolences through the scholarship, according to a Friday statement from the school system.

The following year, the Virginia General Assembly recognized Kokonis’ 60th anniversary at Alexandria City Public Schools with a resolution. The honor noted Kokonis was “well known for his professionalism and quiet command of a classroom,” and that he “imparted his passion for lifelong learning to his students, many of whom went on to become physicists, engineers, doctors and professors.”

Our Titan Community has lost a dedicated mentor and teacher. Our City has lost a legend. Rest in Peace Lou Kokonis.❤️ pic.twitter.com/PQeohTtukg — Alexandria City High School – King Street Campus (@AlexCityTitans) January 5, 2024

Kokonis didn’t have a wife or children and “(devoted) himself entirely to his students, offering free tutoring on Saturdays and being the first to arrive each day,” according to a CBS News article featuring the teacher that was published earlier this year.

In the same interview with CBS, Kokonis also revealed he had no plans to retire: “I don’t think that way. My mind is set that I’m going to do well this year, and I’m going enjoy it, and I’m going to try to come next year if they’ll take me.”

Kokonis had sage advice to offer students, as he shared in an interview with The Zebra that the school system quoted in its statement: “Pick an occupation that you will enjoy and be happy going to work and try not to be discouraged when things get difficult. Try not to let setbacks keep you from achieving your goals.”

For fellow educators, Kokonis shared another empowering message: “Be enthusiastic about whatever you are teaching. Enjoy being a teacher and always do your best. Try to help every student to achieve the best that they can.”

In its statement, Alexandria City Public Schools wrote that Kokonis’ death is “not only a difficult loss for the Titan community but also a significant loss for the City of Alexandria. Indeed, he was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know him and will be sorely missed.”

