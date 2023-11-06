Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Will donating a kidney…

Will donating a kidney keep you from being active? This Alexandria woman says no

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

November 6, 2023, 9:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you’ve ever considered donating a kidney but you’re worried it might limit your activities in the future, an Alexandria, Virginia, woman has an inspiring story to calm your nerves.

Wilson has competed in two ultramarathons since donating her kidney. (Courtesy Brittany Wilson)

Brittany Wilson gave her cousin one of her kidneys back in 2020 in order to save his life. Since then, she has competed in two ultramarathons and will soon travel to Guatemala, where she’ll attempt to summit three volcanoes in four days.

Can you do that with one kidney?

“The truth is, yes,” said Wilson.

She’s attempting these summits to inspire others to consider kidney donation, showing that you can do anything with just one kidney.

“In the first few weeks after you donate your kidney, your other kidney actually grows, to accommodate the work of two kidneys,” Wilson said.

In December, Wilson and 17 other kidney donors will embark on the second annual One Kidney Climb. The group will be covering 12,500 feet of elevation, ascending the Pacaya, Acatenango and Atitlan volcanoes.

The climb is organized by Kidney Donor Athletes, a group that encourages kidney donation. According to the organization’s website, there are currently about 100,000 people in the U.S. on the waitlist for a kidney, and 13 die every day. They say more living kidney donations would mean significantly fewer kidney-related deaths, and living donations are generally better, as a kidney from a live donor lasts about 50% longer than a kidney from a deceased donor.

Wilson said her cousin Bret, a musician, who received her kidney “is in fantastic health and is blessing the world with his amazing music.”

Kyle Cooper

Weekend and fill-in anchor Kyle Cooper has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years, Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP, Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

kcooper@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up