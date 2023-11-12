Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Boy suffers life-threatening injuries…

Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Alexandria crash

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 12, 2023, 10:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 7-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

Alexandria police responded to a crash involving a young pedestrian in the 400 block of North Armistead Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

Police said a boy was walking through the parking lot in an apartment complex when he was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, according to police.

The boy was transported to a hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police are asking that any witnesses that might have seen the crash contact officer Wes Vitale with the Alexandria police at 703-746-6178, email wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov, or call the nonemergency number at 703-746-4444.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up