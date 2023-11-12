Boy suffers life-threatening injuries in Alexandria crash

A 7-year-old boy has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

Alexandria police responded to a crash involving a young pedestrian in the 400 block of North Armistead Street around 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

Police said a boy was walking through the parking lot in an apartment complex when he was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, according to police.

The boy was transported to a hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Police are asking that any witnesses that might have seen the crash contact officer Wes Vitale with the Alexandria police at 703-746-6178, email wesley.vitale@alexandriava.gov, or call the nonemergency number at 703-746-4444.

