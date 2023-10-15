Walk to Bust Cancer: Hundreds gather in Alexandria to help fight breast cancer

“I love events like this because it’s a great opportunity to see the community and see the physical representation of how many women battle this disease.”

Cancer survivors and their supporters cross the finish line at the annual Walk to Bust Cancer in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sunday. (WTOP / Cheyenne Corin) Teams of walkers — including breast cancer survivors and their supporters — turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Teams of walkers — including breast cancer survivors and their supporters — turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Teams of walkers — including breast cancer survivors and their supporters — turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Teams of walkers — including breast cancer survivors and their supporters — turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin Teams of walkers — including breast cancer survivors and their supporters — turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) WTOP/Cheyenne Corin ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Teams of walkers, including breast cancer survivors, warriors and supporters turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Teams of walkers, including breast cancer survivors, warriors and supporters turned out Sunday for the Walk to Bust Cancer. (WTOP/Cheyenne Corin) Hundreds of survivors their supporters gathered at Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria, Virginia, Sunday for the eighth annual Walk to Bust Cancer to benefit the National Breast Center Foundation.

The Alexandria based National Breast Center Foundation was founded by local breast surgeon Dr. David Weintritt.

He started the foundation after being witness to the alarming amount of local women in vital need of screening, diagnostic tests, and treatment – but with no access due to lack of insurance, high costs, and limited ability to access facilities.

The event was also about honoring those lost to the disease and survivors, such as Allyson Hazzard. Hazzard was diagnosed with breast cancer 16 months ago during a routine yearly mammogram. Because her cancer was found early, after surgery and radiation treatment, she’s now cancer free.

“I’m actually a nurse so I know the importance of yearly screening,” Hazzard said. “I don’t think I have ever missed a mammogram. And now I’m always asking loved ones when did they have their last screening, because early detection is the key.”

Hazzard says she’s walking for herself, her three adult daughters, who she hopes never have to go through her journey, and her friend Susan Fleishman.

Fleishman’s cancer was found in March of 2022, also during a mammogram. At her latest screening two weeks ago, she was also found to be clear.

“I’m so happy to be walking today. The National Breast Center Foundation is really helping so many women that don’t have the access,” Fleishman said.

Surrounded by friends to support her, Gillian Rice Maupin told her story of being diagnosed five years ago while she was 35 weeks pregnant. After 16 weeks of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy, as of Fall 2019, she is cancer free.

“My little cancer baby is about to turn 5 in December,” Maupin said. “I love events like this because it’s a great opportunity to see the community and see the physical representation of how many women battle this disease.”