Prison escapee from Wisconsin arrested in Alexandria

A man who escaped from a Wisconsin prison earlier this week was arrested by police in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday, according to the city’s police department.

38-year-old Dustin Bone escaped Monday from Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center in Oneida, Wisconsin, where he had been serving a seven-year sentence for armed robbery since 2016, according to a news release from Alexandria police.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, officers said they identified the license plate of a stolen vehicle by using License Plate Reader technology. Police arrested Bone, the driver of the vehicle, without incident.

“This arrest is a great example of how we use the newest technology tools in our continued effort to keep our community safe,” said Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes in the news release.

Bone is currently in the custody of Alexandria police, according to the release.

