‘Their principal could be Mrs. America’: Northern Va. educator to compete for national title

When students return to classrooms, one area educator will have an award-winning "what I did this summer" story: Ingrid Bynum, principal at Patrick Henry K-8 School in Alexandria won Virginia's Mrs. America title in June, and will compete in the national competition later this month.

Ingrid Bynum, principal at Patrick Henry K-8 School in Alexandria, won Virginia’s Mrs. America title in June and will compete in the national competition later this month.

“They want me to win, of course,” said Bynum of her students in a WTOP interview. “They think it’s really cool their principal could be Mrs. America.”

Bynum said she hopes to use her platform to inspire children to read. “That starts with just opening one book.”

The educator said she hopes area businesses will help provide funds to ensure each child has access to at least one book at home. “Once you provide books of their interest, that opens up a whole new world.”

“It really becomes a catalyst for wanting to know more. It sparks imagination and it takes children to places that they could have never dreamed about,” said Bynum.

Bynum said she was glad to take on the challenge of integrating the competition into her life as a school principal.

“I have been going to the gym with a personal trainer four days a week, since November,” said Bynum. “I have had to completely change my diet.”

She said she’s had to learn a “whole new level” of organization.

“We have a large school, and it’s a lot of work, so being organized on the principal side and the pageant front has been a lot of work.”

The Mrs. America competition is set for Aug. 26, in Las Vegas.

