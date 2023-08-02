2 Alexandria shootings within 15 minutes under police investigation

At the scene, officers were informed of "dozens of individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles" gathering at nearby gas stations when individuals began shooting.

Alexandria police investigate a shooting incident a local gas stations, allegedly involving individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles. (Courtesy APD)

Alexandria police investigate a shooting incident a local gas stations, allegedly involving individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles. (Courtesy APD)

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred within minutes of one another on Saturday night, with one possibly involving a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs, police said.

In a news release, Alexandria police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Florence Drive around 7:52 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. On the scene, a 26-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At 8:05 p.m., police responded to a separate report about four miles away in the 700 block of S. Patrick St. At the scene, officers were informed of “dozens of individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles” gathering at nearby gas stations when individuals began shooting.

Notification: There is a significant police presence on RT. 1 in the 700 block of S. Patrick St. Drivers should expect delays while officers investigate a shooting incident. Police are asking anyone with information to call (703) 746-4444. Callers can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/SWCc72C9PC — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) Aug. 27, 2023



Police said they learned of a “victim who had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.”

On Saturday night, APD tweeted a notification to drivers to expect delays as they investigated the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (703) 746-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.