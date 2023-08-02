2 Alexandria shootings within 15 minutes under police investigation

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred within minutes of one another on Saturday night, with one possibly involving a large group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs, police said.
In a news release, Alexandria police said officers responded to the 3800 block of Florence Drive around 7:52 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting. On the scene, a 26-year-old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
At 8:05 p.m., police responded to a separate report about four miles away in the 700 block of S. Patrick St. At the scene, officers were informed of “dozens of individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other recreational vehicles” gathering at nearby gas stations when individuals began shooting.
Police said they learned of a “victim who had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.”
