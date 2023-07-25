Live Radio
Man killed in Alexandria shooting identified

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

July 25, 2023, 5:14 AM

Alexandria police are investigating the shooting on West Glebe Road. (Courtesy Alexandria police)
A man is dead after being shot in Alexandria, Virginia, on Monday morning.

Alexandria police said the victim, later identified as 29-year-old Eric Holmes Jr., was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of West Glebe Road, near Milan Drive.

The shooting happened outdoors, and police said Holmes died after being transported to a hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The shooting led to a large police presence. For a short time, Alexandria police closed traffic to West Glebe Road in both directions.

Alexandria police department released a surveillance photo of a silver Nissan Rogue that they believe is connected to the shooting. “Enterprise Car Sales” can be seen in the rear license plate holder.

A gray or silver newer model Nissan Rogue that Alexandria police believe is connected to the shooting on Monday that left one man dead. (Courtesy Alexandria Police Department via Twitter)

In a video posted Monday night, Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said, “We will end this cycle of violence in our community but only with your support.”

Chief of Police Don Hayes added, “We are outraged at the senseless violence that is taking place in our city. My family and I have lived here for over 30 years and we have never seen [gun violence] to this level.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police online or at 703-746-6711.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “DMV Download.” The podcast debuted in 2022 and takes a weekly look at the biggest stories and ideas in D.C. region.

