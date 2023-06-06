How Alexandria police plan to keep kids safe as school year ends

The Alexandria Police Department in Virginia is launching an end-of-the-school-year safety strategy following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old last year.

Chief Don Hayes said the plan will be deployed in the entire city, but focuses around the Bradlee Shopping Center, where the stabbing happened. The plan includes not only more of a police presence in the area, but also collaboration with schools and businesses.

“We actually have some community members and pastors, some store owners, who are also going to be out there assisting us, and just trying to find out what the youth really need,” Hayes said.

Student resource officers (SROs) and staff will also walk with students after school. The school system and police department recently reached an agreement to keep SROs in schools.

Hayes said keeping kids busy this summer will also be important in keeping them safe.

“We need to find a lot of activities and things for our youth to do,” Hayes said. “We have a youth camp that we do every year. We would love to see the kids there.”

In addition, Hayes said the department is working with the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as other community groups, such as Capital Youth Empowerment Program and Departmental Progressive Club.

“We’re going to put all the resources that we can to make sure that this is a fantastic summer,” Hayes said.

Alexandria police are also asking the community to report any suspicious activity.

