Prince George’s Co. man charged in connection with 2 Alexandria bank robberies

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man was arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police said 27-year-old Jaquan Royal was charged with two counts of bank robbery — one in the 3500 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on March 23, and another in the 400 block of John Carlyle Street on April 3.

No injuries were reported from either robbery, police said.

Royal is being held at an adult detention center.

In a release, Alexandria police said anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 703-746-6699 or the nonemergency number at 703-746-4444.