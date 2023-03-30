Live Radio
After decades of service, Alexandria custodian recognized during Women’s History Month

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 30, 2023, 5:30 PM

During Women’s History Month, communities across the D.C. region are taking time to recognize women who continue to have an impact on people’s everyday lives.

Patricia Morgan has continued to do this for hundreds of students attending school during her 42 years as a custodian within the Alexandria City Public Schools system.

Patricia Morgan has worked 42 years as a custodian within the Alexandria City Public Schools system. (Courtesy Alexandria City Public Schools)

Most recently, she’s watched kids come and go during her time at Samuel W. Tucker Elementary School.

“My day starts at 4:30 in the morning. It’s really beautiful to see the different changes, and watch the kids grow up,” she said.

She works to make sure students have a safe and clean environment to learn in, while building relationships that have lasted decades.

“I just love my job. I love for the building to be clean and fresh when the kids come in,” she said with a smile.

Morgan starts her day at 4:30 a.m., cleaning the school to make sure it’s a clean environment for the kids every day. (Courtesy Alexandria City Public Schools)

Born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia, Morgan attended the former T.C. Williams High School, now Alexandria City High School.

She said she hopes to see the kids she has watched grow up become impactful young men and women with hearts set on contributing to their communities.

“And do it with a smile and be happy about doing it,” Morgan said.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

