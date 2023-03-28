Live Radio
Home » Alexandria, VA News » New Alexandria program may…

New Alexandria program may help reduce load for local landfills

Michelle Murillo | mimurillo@wtop.com

March 28, 2023, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In an effort to keep more trash out of local landfills, the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is rolling out a curbside food waste composting program.

The goal is to take your food trash, which includes fruit, vegetable and meat scraps as well as bones, and turn it into rich soil instead of dumping it into the landfill.

The pilot program, which should start this spring, will only accept up to 2,000 households this year and next.

Those households will be provided special bins and biodegradable liners to put their food scraps in each week for pick up.

In order to be considered to be one of those households, you will have to register your interest with the city.

For those accepted in the program, the service is free for six months, paid for by the city. Then, the homeowner will be charged $21 a month.

Michelle Murillo

Michelle Murillo has been a part of the WTOP family since 2014. She started her career in Central Florida before working in radio in New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up