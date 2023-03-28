New Alexandria program may help reduce load for local landfills

In an effort to keep more trash out of local landfills, the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is rolling out a curbside food waste composting program.

In an effort to keep more trash out of local landfills, the city of Alexandria, Virginia, is rolling out a curbside food waste composting program.

The goal is to take your food trash, which includes fruit, vegetable and meat scraps as well as bones, and turn it into rich soil instead of dumping it into the landfill.

The pilot program, which should start this spring, will only accept up to 2,000 households this year and next.

Those households will be provided special bins and biodegradable liners to put their food scraps in each week for pick up.

In order to be considered to be one of those households, you will have to register your interest with the city.

For those accepted in the program, the service is free for six months, paid for by the city. Then, the homeowner will be charged $21 a month.