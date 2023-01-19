Alexandria woman accused of stealing car with child inside

An Alexandria, Virginia woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing an SUV on Sunday — while a six-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat.

An Alexandria, Virginia, woman faces abduction and grand larceny charges after police say she stole an SUV on Sunday — while a 6-year-old girl was sitting in the back seat.

The Fairfax County Police Department said 40-year-old Tanisha Hall was arrested Wednesday evening after officers tracked down a second car stolen from the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Lincolnia area.

Hall is accused of stealing a 2012 Honda Accord from the same block around 6:30 p.m. Sunday with a young girl in the backseat. Investigators believe the child’s stepfather had left the vehicle running while picking up food from a restaurant.

The child was found alone but unharmed near the intersection of 13th and E streets in Northwest D.C. less than an hour later on Sunday night.

A news release said officers were approached late Wednesday by a driver who reported their 2012 Honda Pilot missing from a lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike.

Fairfax and Alexandria police later tracked the stolen Honda Pilot to Alexandria’s South Bragg Street. Arriving on scene, officers said they saw Hall exiting the SUV and immediately took her into custody.

“During the course of the investigation, officers found the stolen 2012 Honda Accord involved in Sunday night’s abduction nearby,” Fairfax County police said. “Officers also discovered evidence linking Hall to the abduction.”

Hall has been charged with abduction, two counts of grand larceny, credit card theft, providing false identification to law enforcement and obstruction of justice. She was held without bond.