Affordable housing could replace former car dealership site in Alexandria

The vacant site of a former car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, could soon be replaced by dozens of affordable housing units.

Community Housing Partners (CHP), a Virginia-based nonprofit that works towards sustainable and affordable communities, has proposed a new development in Alexandria called Witter Place.

CHP’s proposal and request for predevelopment loans are currently being considered by the Alexandria Housing Affordability Advisory Committee.

The proposed development would take over the former Land Rover dealership spot at the corner of Duke Street and Telegraph Road in Alexandria.

After 25 years in Alexandria, the dealership moved to its new location on S. Van Dorn Street in April.

The Witter Place proposal includes more than 90 affordable apartments for those who make up to 60% of the area median income, according to a Community Housing Partners spokesperson.

The proposal also contains changes to surrounding roads. This includes streetscape enhancements and pedestrian-friendly routes around Duke Street and Witter Drive.

There is green space planned as well. The proposal includes 40% of open space with landscaping throughout the site. CHP says it will be pursuing an EarthCraft green building certification for the apartments, according to a spokesperson.