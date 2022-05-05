Woman dead in Alexandria crash on I-395

A woman is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Alexandria, Virginia State Police said.

Listen now to WTOP News

A woman is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Alexandria, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 395 south of King Street.

They found a Chevy Impala in the left lane that had struck the Jersey wall.

The driver — Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford — was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said she wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The man in the passenger seat was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Police are looking into whether alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Below is a map of where it happened.