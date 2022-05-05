RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine repels attacks, combat rages on | Ukraine troops remain stuck in steel mill | Europeans weigh costs of cutting Russian energy
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Woman dead in Alexandria…

Woman dead in Alexandria crash on I-395

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead following a Sunday morning crash in Alexandria, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 395 south of King Street.

They found a Chevy Impala in the left lane that had struck the Jersey wall.

The driver — Tiffany Pittman, 30, of Stafford — was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said she wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The man in the passenger seat was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Police are looking into whether alcohol and speed contributed to the crash.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

Hackers find more than 400 vulnerabilities in DoD's industrial base companies

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up