Five men steal more than $20K of eyeglasses in Alexandria smash-and-grab

Fairfax County Police are looking for four men caught on camera stealing over $20,000 worth of eyeglass frames from a MyEyeDr. store in Alexandria, Virginia, plus their getaway driver.

The smash-and-grab happened just around 6 p.m. on April 19 at the store located on Richmond Highway. Police released footage of the crime on May 5.



The four men can be seen on surveillance video entering the store, damaging the glass display cases and stealing the eyeglass frames.

Police said the suspects are between 17 and 23 years old.

According to a statement by police, a fifth man was waiting for the suspected robbers in a black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black hubcaps.

“Detectives are following up on leads and are aware of similar incidents throughout the National Capital Region,” said Capt. Frederick Chambers, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to call their tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.