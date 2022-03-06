RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Alexandria man gets 14 years behind bars for drug, gun charges

Thomas Robertson

March 6, 2022, 7:21 PM

An Alexandria man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for charges related to trafficking fentanyl and Eutylone.

According to court documents, Kibruysday Degefa, 29, worked with others from June to December of 2020 to distribute counterfeit, pressed pills containing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid nearly 100 times stronger than morphine, and Eutylone, a designer drug similar to MDMA.

Some of those pills contributed to the Dec. 20, 2020, overdose death of a 20-year-old woman in Arlington, whose blood contained fentanyl at the time of her death.

A search of Defega’s hotel room turned up more narcotics, including Eutylone. Multiple firearms were also concealed in the bathroom ceiling tiles, according to federal prosecutors.

Defega was previously convicted of robbery in Alexandria in 2015.

Defega was charged with conspiracy, possession and distribution of fentanyl and Eutylone, and being a felon in possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

Thomas Robertson

