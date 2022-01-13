Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving Alexandria City firefighters

Police in Virginia said Wednesday that they've arrested a 17-year-old Falls Church boy in connection with a December hit-and-run involving Alexandria City firefighters.

According to authorities, the hit-and-run happened on Dec. 24 around 4:20 a.m. in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street.

Two Alexandria firefighters who were loading equipment onto their fire truck were struck by a dark-colored vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled.

Both firefighters were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Falls Church teen is charged with two counts of felony hit-and-run.