Teen arrested after hit-and-run involving Alexandria City firefighters

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 7:57 AM

Police in Virginia said Wednesday they’ve arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a December hit-and-run involving Alexandria City firefighters.

According to authorities, the hit-and-run happened on Dec. 24 around 4:20 a.m. in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street.

Two Alexandria firefighters who were loading equipment onto their fire truck were struck by a dark-colored vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled.

Both firefighters were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The Falls Church teen is charged with two counts of felony hit-and-run.

