HOLIDAY NEWS: DC-area churches prepare holiday services | Last-minute gifts under $50 | Smaller NYE in Times Square | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria's Waterskiing Santa event…

Alexandria’s Waterskiing Santa event canceled following COVID-19 case uptick

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 24, 2021, 4:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Santa won’t be water skiing at Alexandria’s waterfront this year after an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Virginia, according to a Facebook post from the Waterskiing Santa event organizers.

Waterskiing Santa has put on a live show for 35 years, but this year, the audience will have to watch past shows from home with a cup of hot chocolate in hand.

“Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman along with the Jet Skiing Grinch any many, many friends, have been working hard to make sure everyone stays safe,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The event typically takes place the Old Town waterfront. But it was canceled based off of the Alexandria Health Department’s recommendation, and the City of Alexandria’s agreement, to avoid gathering in crowds as cases go up.

“Mrs. Claus works with the various permits and sponsors to ensure we have a great show with their support. To move the show at this late date is not feasible. I am sorry! Moreover, Rudolph is on the roof threatening to cover his nose with the tar so I have to run and talk him down,” Papa Noel wrote in the company’s Facebook post.

The most recent show, from 2020, can be watched on the company’s YouTube.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up