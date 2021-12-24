Alexandria’s Waterskiing Santa event canceled following COVID-19 case uptick

Santa won't be water skiing at Alexandria's waterfront this year after an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Virginia, according to a Facebook post from the company.

Waterskiing Santa has put on a live show for 35 years, but this year, the audience will have to watch past shows from home with a cup of hot chocolate in hand.

“Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman along with the Jet Skiing Grinch any many, many friends, have been working hard to make sure everyone stays safe,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The event typically takes place the Old Town waterfront. But it was canceled based off of the Alexandria Health Department’s recommendation, and the City of Alexandria’s agreement, to avoid gathering in crowds as cases go up.

“Mrs. Claus works with the various permits and sponsors to ensure we have a great show with their support. To move the show at this late date is not feasible. I am sorry! Moreover, Rudolph is on the roof threatening to cover his nose with the tar so I have to run and talk him down,” Papa Noel wrote in the company’s Facebook post.

The most recent show, from 2020, can be watched on the company’s YouTube.