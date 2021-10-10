Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Juvenile male shot in Alexandria, police say

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 10, 2021, 1:34 PM

A juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound was found in Alexandria, Virginia, late Sunday morning, according to police.

Alexandria police said the minor, whose age has yet to be revealed, was located by officers in the 500 block of Four Mile Road, near the Park Vue apartments at about 11:50 a.m.

His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 703-746-4444.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

