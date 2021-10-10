Juvenile male shot in Alexandria, police say

A juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound was found in Alexandria, Virginia, late Sunday morning, according to police.

A juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound was found in Alexandria, Virginia, late Sunday morning, according to police.

Alexandria police said the minor, whose age has yet to be revealed, was located by officers in the 500 block of Four Mile Road, near the Park Vue apartments at about 11:50 a.m.

His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

NOTIFICATION :: There is police activity in the 500 block of Four Mile Road for a shooting investigation. Officers discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound around 11:50am. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information should call 703.746.4444. pic.twitter.com/6VCu1IQHuY — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 10, 2021

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 703-746-4444.

A map of the area is below.