2 Alexandria schools go virtual after anonymous threat

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 14, 2021, 9:15 AM

Students at two Alexandria schools will be learning remotely after an anonymous threat put both campuses on lockdown.

“For the safety and security of our students and staff, the Alexandria City High School King Street and Minnie Howard Campuses are currently on lockdown status and today, October 14, 2021, will be an asynchronous day,” Alexandria City Public Schools posted online.

The school system said the Alexandria Police Department received an anonymous threat.

“APD is currently conducting a threat assessment to determine credibility,” ACPS said, and there will be more details after the assessment is complete.

Officers confirmed no students are at risk.

This comes a week after the same high school went under lock down after a student was found with a weapon on school grounds.

The Alexandria City Council recently voted to temporarily reinstate school resource officers.

