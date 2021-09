Police in Alexandria are investigating a fatal crash where a pedestrian died Wednesday morning.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, are investigating a fatal crash where a pedestrian died Wednesday morning.

Seminary Road is closed between North Beauregard Street and Fairbanks Avenue, according to police.

The location is not far from the Mark Center.

The man was struck around 6:20 a.m.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

Below is a map of the location: