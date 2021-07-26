2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Md. woman walking on Beltway dies after she’s struck by truck

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 1:02 PM

A Baltimore County woman, who was walking on the Capital Beltway with her back to traffic early Sunday, died after a driver struck her, Virginia State Police said.

Police identified the woman as Ebony N. Madison, 48, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT pickup struck her at 12:12 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 495 at the 177-mile marker, which is in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 75-year-old Maryland driver was doing the speed limit and unable to stop when he struck Madison in the left, eastbound lane where she was walking. Police said she was not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver will not be charged.

