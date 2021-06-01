CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
1 Alexandria woman dead, 1 man seriously injured after Friday morning crash on I-95

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 2:44 PM

An Alexandria woman died Friday morning following a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said that just after 10 a.m., the woman, later identified as Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, was driving a 2013 Ram pickup truck that crashed into a Volvo tractor-trailer stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer was underneath working on repairs when Fields-Rogers ran off the road and hit the truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Fields-Rogers died at the scene. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

An unidentified male passenger in Fields-Rogers’ truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Police are investigating the crash.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

