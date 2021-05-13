CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Woman in custody after gunfire near Alexandria courthouse

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 8:10 AM

A woman is in custody after a shooting incident on King Street, near the courthouse in Alexandria Wednesday afternoon.

According to Alexandria police, a Virginia State Police special agent heard a gun fired on the 600 block of King Street just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The agent then witnessed a woman holding a gun enter an SUV and leave the scene.

With the assistance of a Virginia State Police trooper, the agent pursued the SUV down the George Washington Memorial Parkway toward D.C. and pulled it to the shoulder between the Key Bridge and 14th Street Bridge, just within the District boundary.

The woman was taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Park Police, who have jurisdiction over the George Washington Parkway.

State police later recovered a shell casing from the scene of the shooting on King Street. VSP’s Fairfax field office said an investigation is ongoing as of Thursday morning; all related road closures on King Street were lifted before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured. Police clarified the shooting did not occur on courthouse property.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 703-803-0026 at by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

