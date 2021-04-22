Threat against Metro prompted Alexandria roads to be closed and residents evacuated

Part of an Alexandria, Virginia, neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday night after police say a man made a threat against the Metro transit system.

Hundreds of people in Alexandria are back in their homes Thursday morning after being evacuated in the Virginia city. Police said the evacuation occurred after a neighbor made threats against Metro.

It started around 8:30 p.m. when Metro Transit Police and Alexandria police responded to what they say was a suspicious package investigation in the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive at the Terrace Townhouses of Beverly Hills Condominiums. The complex is not far from North Quaker Lane.

Police closed several roads, including Crestwood Drive and Oakcrest Drive, as helicopters and K-9 dogs were brought.

About 200 evacuated residents went to a safe zone police created at the CVS at Fairlington Centre on North Quaker lane, with buses being used for shelter.

After officers surrounded the man’s home during the search, the Metro Transit Police Department said he was arrested.

“The search has now concluded with no threats to the community found, and those who were evacuated are permitted to return to their residences,” wrote Ian Jannetta, spokesman for Metro, in an email to WTOP early Thursday morning.