CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Threat against Metro prompted…

Threat against Metro prompted Alexandria roads to be closed and residents evacuated

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 8:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hundreds of people in Alexandria are back in their homes Thursday morning after being evacuated in the Virginia city. Police said the evacuation occurred after a neighbor made threats against Metro.

It started around 8:30 p.m. when Metro Transit Police and Alexandria police responded to what they say was a suspicious package investigation in the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive at the Terrace Townhouses of Beverly Hills Condominiums. The complex is not far from North Quaker Lane.

Police closed several roads, including Crestwood Drive and Oakcrest Drive, as helicopters and K-9 dogs were brought.

About 200 evacuated residents went to a safe zone police created at the CVS at Fairlington Centre on North Quaker lane, with buses being used for shelter.

After officers surrounded the man’s home during the search, the Metro Transit Police Department said he was arrested.

“The search has now concluded with no threats to the community found, and those who were evacuated are permitted to return to their residences,” wrote Ian Jannetta, spokesman for Metro, in an email to WTOP early Thursday morning.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up