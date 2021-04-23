Alexandria City Public Schools sticks with 6-foot rule for recess

Public schools in Alexandria, Virginia, are transitioning to 3 feet of distance between students beginning Monday, but not at recess.

“Students must maintain a 6-foot distance from others while playing, just due to that increased exhalation,” said Alexandria City Public Schools health specialist Kristin Donley, at a school board meeting Thursday night.

“We cannot have 3 feet, and it must be at least a minimum of 6 feet,” she added.

Donley said students can still play recess games like soccer, basketball and football, while keeping their distance. Teachers and staff will be provided a list of COVID-safe recess activities.

She said a daily sanitation plan is in place for school playgrounds and people “outside of ACPS are prohibited from using the playgrounds during school hours.”

Students are being discouraged from bringing recess items from home as well.

Donley said school principals will be providing parents specific details via school newsletters in the coming week, if they have not done so already.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that coronavirus spreads more easily indoors, and less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 when outside.

The school board voted early this month to allow students to sit 3 feet away from each other in classrooms.