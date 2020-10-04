Alexandria man charged following deadly shooting

Tavon Marquis Lanier, 19, faces charges in Alexandria, Virginia, following a shooting that left John Pope, 57, dead on Wednesday, police said.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, have made an arrest in the homicide of a 57-year-old man that took place at the end of September.

Tavon Marquis Lanier faces murder charges following a Wednesday shooting that left John Pope dead, police said.

Alexandria police said Lanier, 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on Sunday for the Sept. 30 homicide of Pope.

He was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to a report of a possible shooting at the Mayflower Square apartment complex in the 5900 block of Quantrell Avenue around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said they found Pope suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch of the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-6673.

