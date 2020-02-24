Alexandria water taxi to expand its hours for morning commuters

A resident in the area came out to support the change, saying the new hours will help her get to work on time.

The Alexandria City Council has decided to allow the Potomac Riverboat Company to begin operating its water taxi commuter service a half-hour earlier at 6 a.m. instead of 6:30 a.m.

The decision came after what the council said was a successful change to hours of operation during the Metro platform improvement project.

A major concern expressed by Council member Del Pepper in the past has been more congestion in nearby parking lots, but officials found that about 85% of commuters walk or bike to the water taxi, making the decision easy.

“I think it’s a great idea. The more ways we can find to get people off our cement streets, the better,” said Council member Del Pepper.

A resident in the area came out to support the change, saying the new hours will help her get to work on time.

“I’m an avid user, I use the bike paths and the bus system on both sides to get from Alexandria to the Navy Yard,” she said.

The water taxi service will resume March 1st.

