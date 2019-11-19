Amazon donates $300K for future Alexandria shelter, low-cost apartments

Amazon gave $300,000 to Carpenter's Shelter in Alexandria for a homeless shelter and dozens of affordable housing options.

A nonprofit group planning a multi-story building in Alexandria, Virginia, containing a homeless shelter and dozens of affordable housing options, said Amazon helped it reach its fundraising goal with a $300,000 donation.

Carpenter’s Shelter is redeveloping 930 North Henry St., which is along U.S. Route 1, into a facility called New Heights. It will include a 60-bed overnight shelter, a day shelter, 87 low-rent apartments and 10 permanent supportive housing apartments.

The group’s partner, Alexandria Housing Development Corp., purchased the property, demolished the current building and started construction. When it’s completed in 2020, AHDC will own and manage the apartments, while Carpenter’s Shelter operates the shelter and provides support to the tenants.

Carpenter’s Shelter said a $300,000 donation from Amazon topped the non-profit’s $2 million fundraising goal, along with donations from more than 400 donors.

“Carpenter’s Shelter provides essential housing and services in the Alexandria community. New Heights is an innovative use of land and brings additional affordable housing paired with

services for those who need it most,” said Alice Shobe, director of Amazon in the Community.

Donations to help with the redevelopment are still being accepted until Nov. 30.

The design of the new Carpenter’s Shelter is intended to fit into the existing Alexandria community. Earlier this year, Amazon donated $3 million to affordable housing in Arlington. The online giant’s HQ2 campus is being built in Arlington County near Crystal City.

Virginia lawmakers have expressed concern that new economic development and rising housing costs could drive current residents out of their neighborhoods.

