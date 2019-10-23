Delays, no injuries after VRE train strikes garbage truck in Alexandria

A Virginia Railway Express train was delayed after striking a garbage truck Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia.

There are no reported injuries and no derailment, according to Alexandria Police.

VRE Train 328 struck the vehicle between Backlick Road and Alexandria on the 4100 block of Wheeler Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

The train is currently being inspected. As of 8:37 a.m., Train 328 was running 70 minutes late. One train is delayed two hours.

Trains were rerouted around the train at restricted speeds. There were delays south of Alexandria for Train 330.

The Alexandria Police Department is assisting VRE in the crash investigation.

