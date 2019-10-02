Alexandria to refund more than 2,000 speeding tickets after probe turns up faulty speedometer tests

The canceled speeding tickets represent about 11 percent of the more than 19,000 speeding tickets issued during the three-year period in question, the city said.

More than 2,000 drivers ticketed for speeding in Alexandria, Virginia, are getting refunds after an internal probe turned up faulty testing of police speedometers.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said the speedometers in five police cruisers had not been tested frequently enough and, in some cases, city technicians were improperly conducting the tests.

All told, 2,169 drivers who were issued speeding tickets between March 2016 and May 2019 will have their tickets voided and are eligible for refunds. In addition, the city said it will pay fines and drivers’ court costs and ask the court system to throw out any convictions related to the now-canceled tickets.

“We recognize the burden placed on those affected, and we have taken significant proactive steps to restore public confidence and prevent future errors,” said City Manager Mark Jinks in a statement. “Our community and our police officers should be able to expect that speeding tickets are based on properly tested equipment, and we sincerely regret that the city did not meet that expectation in certain cases.”

The canceled speeding tickets represent about 11 percent of the more than 19,000 speeding tickets issued during the three-year period in question, the city said.

The city said it was voiding the tickets because it may not have been able to successfully defend them if they were challenged in court. The internal report said some of the flawed speedometer checks — carried out by a single employee of Alexandria’s Department of General Services — could have amounted to “tainted evidence” if the tickets were challenged. That employee has since been reassigned, according to the report.

A city supervisor first raised the alarm about speedometer checks in October 2017 after witnessing the Department of General Services employee improperly conducting checks, according to the internal report.

After an initial review by the city department, City Manager Mark Jinks ordered a formal investigation by the city auditor in January 2019.

That wider probe turned up even more problems, including instances where cruisers’ speedometers were not checked every six months as required by Virginia law and other cases where speedometer checks of several vehicles were conducted in “a suspiciously short” period of time.

“We had a problem. We realized as we were reviewing the problem that it went much deeper,” Jinks, the city manager, told WTOP in an interview.

The report recommended voiding tickets that stemmed from the questionable tests.

“We felt that we had a certain standard that we were supposed to carry out. That standard was not met and the fair thing to do was offer refunds and vacate the tickets,” Jinks said.

The city said it used carefully reviewed citation records to identify the drivers who were issued tickets by officers in the vehicles with speedometers that hadn’t been properly checked. Letters to those drivers were sent out Oct. 2. About half the drivers ticketed had addresses outside Alexandria, a city spokesman said.

Eligible drivers can request refunds online at alexandriava.gov/SpeedingTickets. Drivers who want to know whether they’re eligible for a refund or have questions can call (703) 746-6220 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the refunds, the city said it had asked the commonwealth’s attorney to request that the Alexandria General District Court to vacate convictions and dismiss any cases. The city has also requested the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reverse any actions that resulted from the speeding tickets, such as demerit points.

The city said it has since improved testing practices and staff training to correct the problem.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

