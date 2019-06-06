Alexandria fire chief to retire in July

Alexandria, Virgnia, Fire Chief Robert C. Dube on Thursday announced his retirement, effective July 3. Assistant Fire Chief of Administration Corey A. Smedley will step up as acting fire chief.

Alexandria, Virginia, Fire Chief Robert C. Dubé on Thursday announced his retirement, effective July 3. Assistant Fire Chief of Administration Corey A. Smedley will step up as acting fire chief.

“It has been one of the honors of my professional career to lead this great department and its dedicated members,” said Dubé, who has been with the fire department since 2014.

Under his leadership, the department established a health, safety and risk management unit, received $5 million in grant funding and implemented the fire/medic program, among other accomplishments, according to an Alexandria news release.

Smedley joined the department in 2015 and was promoted to assistant fire chief of administration in January of this year. He previously served as Prince George’s County Fire/EMS deputy chief.

“Chief Smedley’s extensive experience and dedication to the fire service, emergency management, and working with our regional partners has been an asset to the City,” said City Manager Mark B. Jinks. “His expertise makes him well suited to lead the Fire Department as acting chief during this interim period.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.