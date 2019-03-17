202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » 'Car tax' window decal…

‘Car tax’ window decal no longer required in Alexandria

By Zeke Hartner March 17, 2019 4:04 pm 03/17/2019 04:04pm
11 Shares

The Alexandria City Council voted to eliminate the requirement that vehicles display a sticker on their windshields proving payment of personal property tax.

According to a news release put out by the council, the vote to eliminate the decal was unanimous.

Automated license plate readers on city parking enforcement vehicles will be used to identify potential tax evaders.

“Eliminating decals is another example of how Alexandria is making smart use of technology to better serve our community,” said Mayor Justin Wilson. “This change will improve efficiency and customer service, and it gives vehicle owners one less thing to worry about.”

Residents of Alexandria can remove their current stickers and no new stickers will be issued.

State inspection stickers must still be displayed on all vehicles.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alexandria city council Alexandria, VA News CAR TAX Local News Local Politics and Elections News Personal Property Tax Virginia Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!