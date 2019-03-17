‘Car tax’ window decal no longer required in Alexandria

The Alexandria City Council voted to eliminate the requirement that vehicle's display a sticker on their windshields proving payment of personal property tax.

According to a news release put out by the council, the vote to eliminate the decal was unanimous.

Automated license plate readers on city parking enforcement vehicles will be used to identify potential tax evaders.

“Eliminating decals is another example of how Alexandria is making smart use of technology to better serve our community,” said Mayor Justin Wilson. “This change will improve efficiency and customer service, and it gives vehicle owners one less thing to worry about.”

Residents of Alexandria can remove their current stickers and no new stickers will be issued.

State inspection stickers must still be displayed on all vehicles.

