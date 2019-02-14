State says Virginia police officer justified in shooting man

Alexandria police officer Vaccaro fired his weapon on Dec. 2, 2018 and shot 28-year-old Michael Ligon in what the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney termed “justified self-defense.”

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia police officer was justified in shooting a man after police responded to a call of shots fired last December.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a statement issued Tuesday that Alexandria police officer Vaccaro reasonably feared for his life and fired his weapon in what the office termed “justified self-defense.”

Alexandria police said officers encountered an individual with a firearm on Dec. 2, 2018, and shot him.

Police identified the shooting victim as 28-year-old Michael Ligon. He is charged with multiple offenses, including attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Ligon is being held in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center as he awaits trial. It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Ligon has an attorney representing him.

