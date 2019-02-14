202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » State says Virginia police…

State says Virginia police officer justified in shooting man

By The Associated Press February 14, 2019 4:39 am 02/14/2019 04:39am
Share

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia police officer was justified in shooting a man after police responded to a call of shots fired last December.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a statement issued Tuesday that Alexandria police officer Vaccaro reasonably feared for his life and fired his weapon in what the office termed “justified self-defense.”

Alexandria police said officers encountered an individual with a firearm on Dec. 2, 2018, and shot him.

Police identified the shooting victim as 28-year-old Michael Ligon. He is charged with multiple offenses, including attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Ligon is being held in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center as he awaits trial. It couldn’t be determined Wednesday if Ligon has an attorney representing him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Local News Michael Ligon self-defense shooting Vaccaro Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

15 warm and hearty soup recipes

Take the edge off the chill with these warm and hearty soups. Scroll through the gallery for the best fall and winter recipes.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500