Fatal crash on I-495 leads to early morning traffic woes

WASHINGTON — A man was struck and killed by oncoming Capital Beltway traffic overnight on Saturday, after he stepped onto the highway following a crash near the Fairfax County-Alexandria line.

Nathan L. Dickerson, 47, of Alexandria had been driving westbound on Interstate 495 near Exit 174 for Eisenhower Avenue around 1:20 a.m, when his 2015 Nissan Altima ran off the left side of the interstate and struck a barrier, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

The Nissan then drove back into the westbound lanes, where it collided with an RV. The driver exited his car, only to be struck moments later by oncoming traffic. He died on the scene.

Witness said the striking car, described as a red sedan, left the scene. The other vehicles remained on the scene, police said.

There were no other injuries, and the investigation was ongoing. All westbound lanes in the vicinity along I-495 were closed for hours overnight, but have since reopened.

Witnesses of the crash, or those with information related to it, were asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0027.

