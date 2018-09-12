Alexandria burglary leads to murder indictment

An Alexandria grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old man for the murder of an octogenarian on Reed Avenue. Dallas Smith has been charged with five counts in the death of Jerry Scott, 82, of Alexandria.

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old man for the murder of an octogenarian on East Reed Avenue in the Virginia city.

Dallas Smith has been charged with five counts in the death of Jerry Scott, 82, of Alexandria.

Those counts include first-degree murder, burglary while armed, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Scott was found dead by emergency personnel shortly after 7 a.m. on July 23. He had trauma to his upper body.

Smith was arrested and has been in custody since July 25.

Scott’s death is the third homicide in Alexandria so far this year.

