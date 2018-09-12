202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria burglary leads to…

Alexandria burglary leads to murder indictment

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 12, 2018 7:59 am 09/12/2018 07:59am
Share

WASHINGTON — An Alexandria grand jury has indicted a 31-year-old man for the murder of an octogenarian on East Reed Avenue in the Virginia city.

Related Stories

Dallas Smith has been charged with five counts in the death of Jerry Scott, 82, of Alexandria.

Those counts include first-degree murder, burglary while armed, two counts of use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Scott was found dead by emergency personnel shortly after 7 a.m. on July 23. He had trauma to his upper body.

Smith was arrested and has been in custody since July 25.

Scott’s death is the third homicide in Alexandria so far this year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News crime Local News murder Reed Avenue Virginia Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500